Pockets of rain move in through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with passing showers or downpours through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be windy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: It will remain breezy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower early and then some late day sun. High temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the low 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows again in the low 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A round of storms will arrive on Monday of next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

