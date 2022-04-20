Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pockets of rain move in through the afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with passing showers or downpours through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be windy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: It will remain breezy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower early and then some late day sun. High temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the low 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows again in the low 60s.  

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A round of storms will arrive on Monday of next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Crash kills two near airport
Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
19-year-old indicted in vehicular homicide of former pro basketball player
(Source: WALB)
Suspect wanted in fatal hit and run

Latest News

April 20, 2022
Wednesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 20, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain today with warmer temperatures to follow
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to our next round of rain
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine will give way to a few mid-week showers in spots