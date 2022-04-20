Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell, previously known as Levitt Shell, announced its 2022 concert season and the lineup for the Orion Free Concert Series Wednesday.

The season will kick off with the return of the Sunset Symphony on May 29 and then the summer and fall will be filled with concerts almost every week.

Amid the series, the 2022 Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series will also take place. Here’s the lineup:

June 16 - Durand Jones and The Indications

July 16 - St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Sept.15 - Almost Elton John Masquerade Ball

Sept. 23 - TBD

View the entire 2022 lineup for Overton Park Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series

2022 Orion Free Concert Series Lineup!! - https://t.co/nSQiD1plQM pic.twitter.com/rWIAp4Iyn5 — Overton Park Shell (@TheShell901) April 20, 2022

