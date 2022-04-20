Advertise with Us
Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season

Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell, previously known as Levitt Shell, announced its 2022 concert season and the lineup for the Orion Free Concert Series Wednesday.

The season will kick off with the return of the Sunset Symphony on May 29 and then the summer and fall will be filled with concerts almost every week.

Amid the series, the 2022 Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series will also take place. Here’s the lineup:

  • June 16 - Durand Jones and The Indications
  • July 16 - St. Paul and The Broken Bones
  • Sept.15 - Almost Elton John Masquerade Ball
  • Sept. 23 - TBD

View the entire 2022 lineup for Overton Park Shell’s Orion Free Concert Series

