Malco Summer Drive-In to open next week
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Malco Summer Drive-In is set to open in a matter of days.
Malco says the drive-in is set to open Friday, April 29. That’s just one week away!
Carload tickets for April 29-May 5 go on sale April 26 at malco.com.
The drive-in will be open daily.
