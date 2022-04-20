Malco Summer Drive-In to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Malco Summer Drive-In is set to open in a matter of days.

Malco says the drive-in is set to open Friday, April 29. That’s just one week away!

Carload tickets for April 29-May 5 go on sale April 26 at malco.com.

The drive-in will be open daily.

