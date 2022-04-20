Advertise with Us
Kroger employee charged for firing shots

Donald Fields
Donald Fields(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis mother claims a Kroger employee shot at her and her daughter.

According to the affidavit, Donald Fields is accused of firing shots at the victims as they were leaving the parking lot of the location on Frayser Boulevard.

The report claims the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation in the store moments earlier.

The victim claimed an inappropriate comment was directed at her 12-year-old daughter.

The report says when the victim walked outside Fields shouted he was going to kill them before firing shots at their vehicle minutes later.

The victims sped away to safety, and they later identified Fields as the suspect.

He is facing four counts of attempted murder, along with firearm and reckless endangerment charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

