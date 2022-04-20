Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting educators and students’ mental health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pediatric psychologist is shedding light on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting students’ mental health, especially those in underserved populations.

Dr. Ariana Hoet joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss how educators are encountering mental health barriers in the classroom and how the pandemic has exacerbated the problem.

Dr. Hoet also shared what resources are most need for both educator and students.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

