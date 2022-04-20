Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizz win 124-96 over T’wolves, fans have high hopes for more playoff victories

By Parker King
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Tuesday’s NBA Playoff game, Memphis Grizzlies fans packed FedExForum to root for their home team.

It was a much different sight than Saturday’s game, the difference being a weekend and a weekday, but the same amount of crowd had the same amount of energy for the Grizz.

“Grizzly Nation, stand up baby!” yelled Jerome Curry as he was heading into the Forum.

“This is 901. The Grizzlies must represent. We came to do the dang thing,” Bernita Flynn said.

“I think Ja has got the city hype,” Piere Lebron said. “Everybody’s feeling it; everybody’s loving it, now more than ever.”

The Grizzlies fought hard to defeat the Timberwolves in Game 2, tying the series 1-1.

“We got smacked in the mouth. We got embarrassed on national TV,” Curry said. “We’re M-town, mane. We’re coming back.”

With a win Tuesday night, fans have high hopes that the next round of the playoffs is still possible.

“That’s all it was. It’s just first-game jitters,” Loreal Lebron said.

“It’s a statement night, let them know that ‘Hey! We’re for real,’” Willie Flynn said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win, but we don’t want to go down 2-0. We definitely don’t want to go down 2-0,” said Alvin Thomas, “I believe if the Grizzlies did lose this game, we could still win four more games.”

Action News 5 is sending a team to Minneapolis to bring you the latest on Grizzlies basketball for games 3 & 4.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Crash kills two near airport
Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says

Latest News

Dishing with Chef Tam
The history and flavors behind restaurateur Chef Tam
Grizzlies even playoff series with Timberwolves
Grizzlies even playoff series with Timberwolves
Final Beale Street Music Festival poster by George Hunt unveiled
Final Beale Street Music Festival poster by George Hunt unveiled
George Hunt
Final Beale Street Music Festival poster by George Hunt unveiled