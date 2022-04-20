Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Friends of the Memphis Public Library to host annual book sale

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Friends of the Memphis Public Library is having their annual Book Sale.

It’s returning after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Friends of the Memphis Library’s President Jared Myers joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the money at the event will help fund programming for the Memphis Public Libraries.

The book sales will take place April 28 – May 1.

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

