Former Tigers Basketball transfer finds new home

Earl Timberlake
Earl Timberlake(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal opens an unexpected door for former Tigers Guard Earl Timberlake.

The former 5-Star recruit commits to Bryant University.

Yep, Bryant. 

It’s a Division One school in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant made a splash bringing in five transfers so far, including Doug Edert, who helped lead St. Peters to this year’s ELITE 8. 

Timberlake averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers last season.

