Former Tigers Basketball transfer finds new home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal opens an unexpected door for former Tigers Guard Earl Timberlake.

The former 5-Star recruit commits to Bryant University.

Yep, Bryant.

It’s a Division One school in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant made a splash bringing in five transfers so far, including Doug Edert, who helped lead St. Peters to this year’s ELITE 8.

Timberlake averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers last season.

