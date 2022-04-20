Advertise with Us
Department of Justice finds conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary inadequate(WLBT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Department of Justice revealed inadequate conditions for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman.

The DOJ’s investigation began in February of 2020 and the department believes that Mississippi routinely violated the constitutional rights of inmates at Parchman specifically by:

  • Failing to provide adequate mental health treatment to people with serious mental health needs
  • Failing to take sufficient suicide prevention measures to protect people at risk of self-harm
  • Subjecting people to prolonged isolation in solitary confinement in egregious conditions that place their physical and mental health at substantial risk of serious harm
  • Failing to protect incarcerated people from violence at the hands of other incarcerated people

“The Constitution guarantees that all people incarcerated in jails and prisons are treated humanely, that reasonable measures are taken to keep them safe, and that they receive necessary mental health care, treatment, and services to address their needs,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “Our investigation uncovered evidence of systemic violations that have generated a violent and unsafe environment for people incarcerated at Parchman. We are committed to taking action that will ensure the safety of all people held at Parchman and other state prison facilities. We look forward to working with state officials to institute comprehensive reforms.”

