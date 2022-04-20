CrimeStoppers reporting no tips have come in about Beale Street triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Zero leads in the hunt for three men Memphis Police say were involved in a deadly shootout on Beale Street.

Almost a full 24 hours after security footage of the trio hit the internet, Crime Stoppers says not a single tip identifying the men has come in.

However, the attorney hired by one of the victims to conduct their own investigation says they have received a few tips in this case.

Memphis Police are calling the three men in newly released surveillance video suspects in the triple shooting April 10 on Beale Street.

Two men were injured and taken to the hospital.

Taquan Smith was killed.

We asked the attorney for Smith’s family, if his clients recognized anyone in the grainy photos.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss the contents of this video and the discussion I’ve had with my clients. I have seen it. I appreciate the Memphis Police Department is doing the job in trying to find the shooters,” said Howard Manis with the Chochran Law firm .

Manis and his team are conducting an independent investigation of what happened that night on behalf of Smith’s family.

The results of the investigation could lead to a civil lawsuit being filed against the city.

Since the Beale Street shooting several new security measures have been put into place including wanding and checking for weapons before entering the street.

Memphis Police told us Wednesday:

“We are continuously working with our partners with the Downtown Memphis Commission to ensure safety. As always when there are special events, there will be additional officers and supervisors in place to ensure coverage in the focused areas of the entertainment district.”

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation and currently there have been no new arrests.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

