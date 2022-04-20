Airline passengers happy to be maskless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Masks are becoming a thing of the past.

The Transportation Safety Administration and most major airlines are no longer requiring them.

Tuesday most people inside the Memphis International Airport were maskless.

Passengers and a flight attendant Action News 5 talked to were glad masks are no longer required, saying it didn’t make sense since most cities have dropped mask mandates.

“I’m glad y’all lifted the masks keep doing the right thing,” said one airline passenger.

“I am so relived, it’s about time. Thank you judge,” said another passenger.

The mask mandate for public transportation, which includes planes, trains, buses, airports and transit hubs was lifted late Monday after a federal judge in Florida voided the extension of the mandate.

The White House stated, while the ruling is under review, TSA will not enforce mandatory masking.

“I wasn’t, it was just. It just bothered my face, I just wanted to take it off my face when I had it on,” said Soraida Vasquez who was flying to Dallas.

“I am excited,” said Kaitanya Miller, a flight attendant for Republic Airways as she was walking to her flight.

“I think that the people are going to be ecstatic because it didn’t really make sense, I mean certain towns were taking the mask off, but you had to put it on to come into a plane, so now I think that it’s over we get to see those beautiful faces,” said Miller.

While many may be glad masks are gone, there are some who are not.

“I think that, that judge in Florida is an idiot. I don’t think she knows what she’s doing, and I think the masks are a big safety feature along with vaccination,” said Craig Goldate.

Ground transportation services wasted little time lifting their own restrictions, including ride share services like Uber and Lyft.

“I feel like we are closer to the end of this pandemic, but at the same time I’m still requiring wearing masks for the protection of myself and my family,” said Earnest Plunkett who drive for both Uber and Lyft.

Amtrak released a statement for rail riders saying, “While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

MATA announced early Tuesday morning passengers and employees are also no longer required to wear a mask, but that masking is welcome.

