2 in critical condition after shooting on Overton Crossing
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition after a Shooting in Frayser on Tuesday.
According to Memphis police department, the shooting happened at 2:51p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A woman and man were found suffering with gun shot wounds on Overton Crossing Street at a gas station.
Both victims are being treated at Regional One Hospital for serious injuries.
MPD is investigating the situation.
