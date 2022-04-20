2 in critical condition after shooting on Overton Crossing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition after a Shooting in Frayser on Tuesday.

According to Memphis police department, the shooting happened at 2:51p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A woman and man were found suffering with gun shot wounds on Overton Crossing Street at a gas station.

Both victims are being treated at Regional One Hospital for serious injuries.

MPD is investigating the situation.

At 2:51 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 3004 Overton Crossing. A male and female victim were located and both xported critical to Regional One. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vAOaU0hJVU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 19, 2022

