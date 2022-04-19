Your First Alert to our next round of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a full day of sunshine clouds will stream into the Mid-South overnight ahead of our next round of rain. Fortunately, no severe storms are expected, but showers will impact the entire Action News 5 coverage area tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch for most area with close to an inch of rain possible in a few locations.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and scattered showers through the day along with a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with temperatures falling through the day from near 70 into the 50s by the afternoon and ending in the upper 40s to near 50 overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

