Timberwolves expected Game 1 result

A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Minnesota Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As for the Timberwolves, it’s kinda like playing with house money, coming in and stealing Game 1 like they did Sunday 130-to-117, surprising Memphis with their hustle and deadly three-point shooting.

Twolves Head Coach Chris Finch says he’s most proud of the way his team adhered to its game plan.

“Our guys paid attention to what we wanted to do,” said Finch. “They’ve done a good job of that all year. We’ll try to do it again in Game 2.”

And that game can’t come soon enough for the Grizzlies.

Game 2 is Tuesday night at FedExForum. Tip Time 7:30 p.m.

