Tigers Duren enters NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time has finally come for Memphis Tigers Star Center Jalen Duren to announce his decision to enter the NBA Draft.

The 6′10″, 250 Pound center is the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman of the Year, and First-team All AAC.

Expected to be a lottery pick, Duren lead the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 12.1 points and 8.1 boards and was a shot-blocking alley oop dunking machine.

His 61 blocks are the third most by a Tiger rookie, behind only Keith Lee and Lorenzen Wright.

The NBA Draft is June 23.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.