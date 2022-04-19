Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers Duren enters NBA Draft

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time has finally come for Memphis Tigers Star Center Jalen Duren to announce his decision to enter the NBA Draft.  

The 6′10″, 250 Pound center is the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman of the Year, and First-team All AAC.

Expected to be a lottery pick, Duren lead the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 12.1 points and 8.1 boards and was a shot-blocking alley oop dunking machine. 

His 61 blocks are the third most by a Tiger rookie, behind only Keith Lee and Lorenzen Wright. 

The NBA Draft is June 23.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

High School Football
Former Ole Miss QB leads USFL team to first victory
Elija McCadden
Tigers add transfer Elija McCadden
JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002
Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin, JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday drafted to WNBA
Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin drafted to WNBA by Washington Mystics