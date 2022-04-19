Tennessee lawmakers pass CROWN Act prohibiting discrimination against natural hair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state lawmakers passed the CROWN Act which would prohibit discrimination against natural hairstyles.

The CROWN Act would prevent employers from adopting policies against natural hairstyles such as braids, locs and twists.

Under the measure, an employee who is denied their right to wear their hair naturally could file a complaint to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

If signed into law, Tennessee would be the first state in the south to ban discrimination against natural hair.

