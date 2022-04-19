Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers pass CROWN Act prohibiting discrimination against natural hair

Source: WTVF
Source: WTVF(WVLT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state lawmakers passed the CROWN Act which would prohibit discrimination against natural hairstyles.

The CROWN Act would prevent employers from adopting policies against natural hairstyles such as braids, locs and twists.

Under the measure, an employee who is denied their right to wear their hair naturally could file a complaint to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

If signed into law, Tennessee would be the first state in the south to ban discrimination against natural hair.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Proposed bill could fine homeless people for camping and soliciting
Former homeless share opinions about proposed Tennessee bill
Proposed bill could fine homeless people for camping and soliciting
SB 1610 Reaction
Governor Tate Reeves has announced the signing of House Bill 971, which prohibits any person...
Gov. Tate Reeves signs legislation increasing punishments for human trafficking
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee court denies Mason’s request to halt state takeover