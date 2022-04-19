Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect wanted in fatal hit and run

(Source: WALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a man they believe is responsible for a fatal hit and run Tuesday.

Investigators say the victim, Clarence Johnson, was crossing the street at the intersection of National Street and Hardin Avenue shortly after midnight when he was hit by a dark, blue vehicle missing a side-view mirror.

Clarence Johnson killed in hit and run
Clarence Johnson killed in hit and run(Action News 5/MPD)

Johnson died of his injuries and now the suspect is on the run.

Police say the suspected vehicle will have damage to the front end.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau at 901-636-4740.

