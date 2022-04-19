Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunshine will give way to a few mid-week showers in spots

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky the rest of the day with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the upper 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger with a few showers and highs near 70. It will be windy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. It will remain windy Wednesday night with a passing shower possible. Lows will be in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low 80s and lows again in the low 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Chilly this morning, but a warmup is on the way
6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) as of Tuesday, April 19,...
Big warmup in store for the Mid-South this week
Monday evening weather update
Tracking cool temperatures, a threat of frost, and our next chance of rain
INSIDE THE STORM: The ins and outs of Dixie Alley
Breakdown: Why tornado alley has shifted to the southeast