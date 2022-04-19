Sunshine will give way to a few mid-week showers in spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky the rest of the day with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the upper 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger with a few showers and highs near 70. It will be windy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. It will remain windy Wednesday night with a passing shower possible. Lows will be in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low 80s and lows again in the low 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.