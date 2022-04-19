Advertise with Us
Morant, Jenkins up for NBA post season honors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives between Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives between Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow, left, and center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost time for Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs.

Several Grizzlies personnel are getting love from the league as finalists for NBA Post Season Awards.

All Star Point Ja Morant is one of three finalists for the Kia Most Improved Player Award, along with Darius Garland of Cleveland and San Antonio’s DeJounte Murray.   

And Taylor Jenkins is a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year with Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. 

The Grizzlies are definitely not thinking about Post Season Awards, not while staring a 1-0 deficit in the face.

“Yeah, pissed. We understood that we didn’t play to the best of our abilities,” said Jenkins. “We had to own it. Our guys take that stuff to heart, and that’s a credit to these guys. If we’re able to bounce back and show our resiliency and play better, it’s because we’re not satisfied with the performance the night before.”

“It’s the playoffs -- seven-game series,” said Morant. “You can lose one, win four straight. You can lose two, win four straight. You can be down 2-1, win three straight. No point of putting a lot of pressure on one game, especially the first game.”

