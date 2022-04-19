Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mom shoots, kills child’s grandmother at Starbucks during custody visit, police say

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital...
The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder.(Richardson Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman shot and killed her child’s grandmother at a Texas Starbucks during a custody visit on Tuesday, according to police.

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Starbucks, about 15 miles north of Dallas, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, officers saw Watts trying to flee the location with a child, but they were able to apprehend her. Other officers immediately began CPR on Edwards. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Richardson police said Edwards was the grandmother of Watt’s child and had full custody of the child. Investigation revealed that Watts requested to see her child, and Edwards agreed they could meet up at Starbucks for a visit.

According to police, during the visit, Watts pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times and then attempted to leave with the child.

Police said the child was unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’