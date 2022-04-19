Memphis Record Pressing begins $30M expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis business is looking to break global records.

Memphis Record Pressing has started a nearly $30 million expansion.

The new upgrades will make MRP the largest vinyl record manufacturer in North America.

The new building will house 36 new record presses.

MRP will now be able to turn out as many as 125,000 records per day.

The facility is expected to open in late September.

