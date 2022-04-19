Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Humane Society hosts largest adoption event this week

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your family is considering adopting a furry friend now may be a good time.

From Tuesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 23, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County is hosting specials for folks looking to adopt.

The Tour For Life event is a collaboration with North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

Suzanne Cantwell, the Director of Development at the Humane Society said since it’s kitten and puppy season, the shelter is trying to make room for more animals and they’re hoping to get some of the older animals adopted.

“This special is going to be focused on animals that are two years or older and our adoption rate will be discounted half price,” Cantwell said, “We have some older dogs here that’ll make wonderful companions.”

Cantwell also said it’s the largest adoption event with cities across the nation participating during March and April.

“I think people don’t realize how important it is to adopt and how easy and wonderful it is to have an animal in their home. How great it is to raise children with a dog or a cat so they could learn empathy and care and responsibility,” she said.

Cantwell said companionship is one of the best things in life and says there’s an animal out there for everyone.

“We can set you up with the right dog. You may want something a little less active. You may want someone to run with you. You may want a cat on your lap all day, so we’re going to match you with that perfect pet to make sure it’s a good fit for your home.”

Cantwell said if you don’t want to adopt you can volunteer. There are opportunities to be a dog walker, help socialize cats and more.

You can head over to their website Memphishumane.org to see the animals that are up for adoption. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

Latest News

Memphis business to become largest vinyl maker in North America
Memphis business to become largest vinyl maker in North America
A bill critics say criminalizes homelessness is headed to the Tennessee governor's desk.
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill critics say criminalizes homelessness
Adoption special at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
Adoption special at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
Memphis artist put his final touches on mural
Artist puts final touches on Young Dolph mural
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 19, 2022