Humane Society hosts largest adoption event this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your family is considering adopting a furry friend now may be a good time.

From Tuesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 23, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County is hosting specials for folks looking to adopt.

The Tour For Life event is a collaboration with North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

Suzanne Cantwell, the Director of Development at the Humane Society said since it’s kitten and puppy season, the shelter is trying to make room for more animals and they’re hoping to get some of the older animals adopted.

“This special is going to be focused on animals that are two years or older and our adoption rate will be discounted half price,” Cantwell said, “We have some older dogs here that’ll make wonderful companions.”

Cantwell also said it’s the largest adoption event with cities across the nation participating during March and April.

“I think people don’t realize how important it is to adopt and how easy and wonderful it is to have an animal in their home. How great it is to raise children with a dog or a cat so they could learn empathy and care and responsibility,” she said.

Cantwell said companionship is one of the best things in life and says there’s an animal out there for everyone.

“We can set you up with the right dog. You may want something a little less active. You may want someone to run with you. You may want a cat on your lap all day, so we’re going to match you with that perfect pet to make sure it’s a good fit for your home.”

Cantwell said if you don’t want to adopt you can volunteer. There are opportunities to be a dog walker, help socialize cats and more.

You can head over to their website Memphishumane.org to see the animals that are up for adoption. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

