Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

How to fight labor shortage impacting small businesses

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The labor shortage is impacting small businesses.

Rushi Patel, Co-Founder of Homebase, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the trends being seen nationally and right here in Memphis.

Patel also talked about immediate changes that can be made by small business owners to help with worker retention.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Police lights
Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says
Chef Tam
5 Star Stories: The history and flavors behind restauranteur Chef Tam
How to fight labor shortage impacting small businesses
Free class offers help for those living with diabetes
Free class offers help for those living with diabetes