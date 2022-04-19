How to fight labor shortage impacting small businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The labor shortage is impacting small businesses.

Rushi Patel, Co-Founder of Homebase, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the trends being seen nationally and right here in Memphis.

Patel also talked about immediate changes that can be made by small business owners to help with worker retention.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.