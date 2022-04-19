Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies gear up for Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs at the FedExForum

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies are facing the Timberwolves for Game 2 Tuesday night at the FedExForum.

Despite a loss during the opening playoff game, fans have high hopes that the team will bounce back.

In just a matter of hours, fans will be decked out in their Beale Street Blue to support the Grizzlies.

While fans would’ve loved to see a win for the first game that’s not stopping the excitement. The Timberwolves took the win during Game 1, 130 to 117.

With another home game Tuesday, fans we spoke to after Saturday’s game say they think the Grizz’s loss over the weekend is just a slow start.

We caught up with some of the players ahead of Game 2 and here’s what they had to say.

“I know Jeran doesn’t lack confidence,” said Ja Morant. “Right after that game, he texted, ‘I got You. it’s my fault. I’ve got to get him the ball in position to do things on the floor.’”

”It doesn’t mean anything if we lose and give up 130,” said Jeran Jackson. “We gotta lower that total score down. Do better.”

Fans we spoke with after Game 1 also say it had a lot of tough calls.

The pregame celebrations for the Grizzlies will continue Tuesday two hours before game time right at the FedExForum Plaza with live music, face painters and more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis