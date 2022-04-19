Free class offers help for those living with diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist North Hospital is hosting free, in-person diabetes classes twice a month at the Raleigh Library to help people with diabetes management.

The 3-hour classes run through May.

Registered Nurse Tonya Rountree joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the class help people living with diabetes, including cooking demos.

She said it is also a great opportunity for a family to attend together.

The next open class will take place April 26. Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.