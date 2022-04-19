Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Ole Miss QB leads USFL team to first victory

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Remake of the USFL completed its first weekend with former Ole Miss Star Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bandits against the Pittsburgh Maulers. 

Every USFL game is being played in Birmingham. Sparked by No. 2 overall pick quarterback Ta’amu, the Bandits are in contol from the outset.

The former Rebel used his tight ends and running backs to move the ball into scoring position.

Ta’amu later found Jordan Lasley for his first USFL touchdown towards the end of the second quarter to push the lead to 17.

In all, he completed 18 of 30 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.  

Tampa Bay goes on to win it. Final score 17-3.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

