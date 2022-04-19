Advertise with Us
Football Hall of Fame honors local student athletes

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame held its annual Scholar-Athlete Dinner at the Great Hall in Germantown Monday night.

The occasion celebrates 50 years of recognizing the top high school and college athletes in our area.

Eleven high school student-athletes and two from college, including Rhodes College Safety Connor Mitchell, and University of Memphis Safety Quindell Johnson enjoyed the festivities.

The prep athletes include:

AthleteSchool
Jamarious BrooksCentral High School
Blake CounceTishomingo County High School
Christian CrewHouston High School
Wesley DavisBriarcrest Christian High School
Darrien LewisBrighton High School
Tracker NashJackson Christian High School
Ben PledgerUniversity Schools of Jackson
Al RobinsonWhitehaven High School
Reid RussellHaywood County High School
William SimontonChristian Brothers High School

