Football Hall of Fame honors local student athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame held its annual Scholar-Athlete Dinner at the Great Hall in Germantown Monday night.

The occasion celebrates 50 years of recognizing the top high school and college athletes in our area.

Eleven high school student-athletes and two from college, including Rhodes College Safety Connor Mitchell, and University of Memphis Safety Quindell Johnson enjoyed the festivities.

The prep athletes include:

Athlete School Jamarious Brooks Central High School Blake Counce Tishomingo County High School Christian Crew Houston High School Wesley Davis Briarcrest Christian High School Darrien Lewis Brighton High School Tracker Nash Jackson Christian High School Ben Pledger University Schools of Jackson Al Robinson Whitehaven High School Reid Russell Haywood County High School William Simonton Christian Brothers High School

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.