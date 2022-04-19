Debris removal continues for unincorporated areas of Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of Shelby County still have debris leftover from February’s ice storm.

Now, the Shelby County Roads, Bridges and Engineering Department will work to collect yard debris from residential properties in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County.

The department says the maximum allowable length for tree limbs for pickup is 8 feet.

Household waste cannot be mixed in with any debris requested for removal and county worker are not permitted to remove debris left behind by a hired contractor.

The department is accepting appointments for pickup through April 29.

If your request is made on or before that date, your appointment will be fulfilled.

Appointments can be scheduled at 901-222-7705.

