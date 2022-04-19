Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Debris removal continues for unincorporated areas of Shelby County

Unincorporated residents can place storm debris in the right of way until April 29. (Source: WALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of Shelby County still have debris leftover from February’s ice storm.

Now, the Shelby County Roads, Bridges and Engineering Department will work to collect yard debris from residential properties in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County.

The department says the maximum allowable length for tree limbs for pickup is 8 feet.

Household waste cannot be mixed in with any debris requested for removal and county worker are not permitted to remove debris left behind by a hired contractor.

The department is accepting appointments for pickup through April 29.

If your request is made on or before that date, your appointment will be fulfilled.

Appointments can be scheduled at 901-222-7705.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

