Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a three-car crash Tuesday morning that injured two and killed two others including a child.
Memphis police and fire departments say they responded to the intersection of Democrat Road and Plough Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles.
MFD says one of the vehicles was overturned.
MPD says one individual was pronounced deceased on scene and another victim, a juvenile, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but later died.
A male and female were also injured in the crash. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD says the man is in critical condition and the female is in non-critical condition.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.