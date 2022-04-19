Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a three-car crash Tuesday morning that injured two and killed two others including a child.

Memphis police and fire departments say they responded to the intersection of Democrat Road and Plough Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles.

MFD says one of the vehicles was overturned.

MPD says one individual was pronounced deceased on scene and another victim, a juvenile, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but later died.

A male and female were also injured in the crash. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD says the man is in critical condition and the female is in non-critical condition.

MFD ON SCENE: MVC w/ Vehicle Overturned.Plough@Democrat. Avoid the area ,expect delays. — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 19, 2022

At 8:54 am, officers responded to a three-car crash at Democrat and Plough. One individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. A juvenile was xported to LeBonheur and pronounced deceased, a male was xported to ROH in critical, and a female was xported to ROH non-critical. pic.twitter.com/hSEC4uwJEw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 19, 2022

