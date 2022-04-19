Advertise with Us
Crash near airport kills 2 including child, MPD says

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a three-car crash Tuesday morning that injured two and killed two others including a child.

Memphis police and fire departments say they responded to the intersection of Democrat Road and Plough Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles.

MFD says one of the vehicles was overturned.

MPD says one individual was pronounced deceased on scene and another victim, a juvenile, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but later died.

A male and female were also injured in the crash. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD says the man is in critical condition and the female is in non-critical condition.

