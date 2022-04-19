Chilly this morning, but a warm up is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After waking up to a patchy frost across for some across the Mid-South, the day will feature lots of sunshine. However, clouds will increase tonight ahead of a weak cold front that will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms across the Midsouth late Wednesday into early Thursday. It does not appear that this system will result in any severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will trend warmer Wednesday through next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows again in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

