Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Walk Through History

Elaine Lee Turner | Director of Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum | slavehavenmemphis.com

Put Your Dreams To Action

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

40+ Memphians Featured At Storyfest

Aline Nyiramugisha | Storeyfest Participant with the Refugee Empowerment Program | repmemphis.org

Taylor St. John | Director of Education & Engagement at Orpheum Theatre Group | orpheum-memphis.com

Selecting Summer Boats

The Mushroom Hunter

Art In The Loop

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Author | marthakellyart.com

April 29 - May 01 | on Ridgeway Loop Road (between Briarcrest Avenue & Ridgebend Road) | artintheloop.org

Becoming Happier & Healthier

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Remembering MLK

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.