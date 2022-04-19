Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Walk Through History

Elaine Lee Turner | Director of Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum | slavehavenmemphis.com

Put Your Dreams To Action

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

40+ Memphians Featured At Storyfest

Aline Nyiramugisha | Storeyfest Participant with the Refugee Empowerment Program | repmemphis.org

Taylor St. John | Director of Education & Engagement at Orpheum Theatre Group | orpheum-memphis.com

Selecting Summer Boats

The Mushroom Hunter

Art In The Loop

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Author | marthakellyart.com

April 29 - May 01 | on Ridgeway Loop Road (between Briarcrest Avenue & Ridgebend Road) | artintheloop.org

Becoming Happier & Healthier

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Remembering MLK

