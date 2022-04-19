Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Elaine Lee Turner | Director of Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum | slavehavenmemphis.com
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
40+ Memphians Featured At Storyfest
Aline Nyiramugisha | Storeyfest Participant with the Refugee Empowerment Program | repmemphis.org
Taylor St. John | Director of Education & Engagement at Orpheum Theatre Group | orpheum-memphis.com
Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Author | marthakellyart.com
April 29 - May 01 | on Ridgeway Loop Road (between Briarcrest Avenue & Ridgebend Road) | artintheloop.org
Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Remembering MLK
