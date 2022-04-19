Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Fri., 01 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Sesame Place San Diego

Elmo | Sesame Street

Nick Manna | Vice President of Entertainment at Sesame Place | seasameplace.com

Celebrating Women In Memphis: Nakita Cannady

Telisa Franklin | Owner of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Smarter Spending & Saving Hacks

Lauren Lapkus | SAG Award-Winning & Emmy-Nominated Actress & Comedian

The Benefits Of Honey & Bees

Titile Niamke | Owner of The Tea Bar 901 | theteabar901.com

The Health Benefits Of Tea

Titile Niamke | Owner of The Tea Bar 901 | theteabar901.com

Ghost Pepper Ribs Recipe

Interior Design Ideas

Overcoming Strains On Retirement Plans

Rita Assaf | Vice President of Retirement at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com/planning

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

Latest News

6 Ways To Style Overalls
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 31 Mar
Building Generational Wealth
Bluff City Life: Monday, 11 April pt. 1 of 8
Battle of the BBQ: Which Sauce is Better
Bluff City Life: Monday, 11 April pt. 2 of 8
Floral Arrangement for Spring
Bluff City Life: Monday, 11 April pt. 3 of 8