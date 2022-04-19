Big warmup in store for the Mid-South this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry weather with below normal temperatures will be found across the Mid-South today, but changes are on the way.

A warm front will move into the region on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms moving across the Mid-South. Temperatures will be a little warm with highs near 70.

A cold front will approach the region Wednesday night with more showers and thunderstorms moving through the Mid-South. However, the cold front itself will stall out north of the region on Thursday, so cooler temperatures won’t push into the Mid-South following the rain.

In fact, temperatures will trend above-normal from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The end of the week will also be dry.

Orange = Above normal; Blue = Below normal; Gray = Near Normal (WMC)

The warming trend will come to a halt by the end of early next week as another cold front moves across the Mid-South, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s by Monday. The day will also feature showers and thunderstorms.

7-Day forecast as of 8 AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (WMC)

Wednesday’s system isnt expected to result in any severe thunderstorms, but early next week may be a different story.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor the forecast, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.