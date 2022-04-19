Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: The high and lows of cholesterol

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- In the U.S., 12% of people 20 years or older have high cholesterol. Awareness about cholesterol ranges from your primary care doctor to the honeybee on the side of your Cheerios box, but what’s really true when it comes to your cholesterol?

Steven Nissen, MD, of Cleveland Clinic, told Ivanhoe, “Our guidelines have suggested that lower and lower levels of the bad cholesterol LDL are associated with a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack and stroke.”

But is it true that all cholesterol is bad?

Your body needs cholesterol to perform essential functions such as making hormones and building cells. HDL, or good cholesterol, carries bad cholesterol back to the liver, which then flushes it from the body. High levels of HDL cholesterol can lower your risk for stroke and heart disease.

“Getting the bad cholesterol levels down to really low levels, down in the twenties and thirties can actually remove plaque from the coronary arteries,” said Nissen.

Here’s another one: your weight is healthy, so you won’t develop high cholesterol? False! While cholesterol can be maintained through diet and weight management, high cholesterol can also be genetic. You would experience symptoms if you had high cholesterol? False is correct! High cholesterol won’t cause any symptoms unless it becomes dire, such as a heart attack, chest pain, or sudden death. Prior to these events, there are no symptoms, which is why it’s best to schedule a regular blood test.

Another tip? Here are two foods you may not have known will help reduce cholesterol, eggplant, and okra! Just some ways to keep your diet focused on lowering your cholesterol.

Contributors to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: The high and lows of cholesterol
Proposed bill could fine homeless people for camping and soliciting
SB 1610 Reaction
COVID-19 booster eligibility
Mississippi health departments administering second round of COVID-19 boosters
Best Life
Best Life: Things that may be causing you to gain weight