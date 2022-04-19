Benton Co. residents going on Day 5 without power after last week’s storm

BENTON CO., Miss. (WMC) - A number of Mississippi residents are without power after last Wednesday’s storms that rolled through.

We’ve received calls from several viewers in Benton County dealing with outages. Benton County residents say they’ve had to throw food out and are going on five days without power. The mayor of Holly Springs says they’ve called in crews from out of town to hopefully get the power back on soon.

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson say her area suffered heavy damage in last week’s storm with high wind tearing down several power polls and lines.

As of Monday, Gipson says 90% of power has been restored to the Holly Springs area.

She also says Holly Springs Utility crews have been working non-stop to get power restored. She also says other power suppliers have sent crews to help and they’ve reached out to other companies like MLGW for help.

Residents tell us they’re thankful for the hard work being put in by crews working, but they’re frustrated and want more to be done.

“We have people who are oxygen dependent,” said resident Samantha Johnson. “We have people just right down the street who is on dialysis. We have another guy who is bed ridden, in a hospital bed so it’s affecting all of us. Not just me. I’m able bodied. I can get out and make do. But what about our elderly?”

Johnson also says many residents are upset because they say surrounding counties had their power restored quicker.

The mayor also says they are in touch with MEMA to see how residents can get assistance with storm damage. Mayor Gipson also says there were no reported deaths or injuries from last week’s storm.

We’ll keep you posted on if or when assistance becomes available.

