Artist puts final touches on Young Dolph mural

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis artist put his final touches on a mural in Castalia Heights to honor Memphis rapper Young Dolph on Tuesday.

The mural is on the side of a grocery store on the corner of Castalia and Boyle.

Young Dolph is from the Memphis neighborhood Castalia Heights.

Artist Tony Tunstall said that is why it is the perfect spot for the mural.

“This is one of the streets where he shot a lot of his videos,” said Tunstall, “So it kind of makes sense to do a mural on a street like this.”

Right now, Tunstall is working on the finishing touches on the face portion of the mural.

He said the finishing touches will continue until he feels it’s just right.

