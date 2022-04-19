Advertise with Us
19-year-old indicted in vehicular homicide of former pro basketball player

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young(Action News 5/MPD)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday for a woman accused of driving her vehicle into a home and killing a former pro basketball player.

The District Attorney’s office says in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, 19-year-old Miracle Rutherford was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Horn Lake Road when she drove off the road, striking a home.

Police originally reported no injuries. A woman in the house told police she lived there with her adult son but he was not home. Several hours later, family members arrived to help clean up the debris when they discovered the body of 45-year-old Leslie Galen Young. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Young was former basketball player for Hillcrest High School and later played for the UNC Charlotte 49ers. Young also played professional basketball for 13 years, says DA’s office.

Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway; investigators say the speed limit on Horn Lake Road is 45 mph. Police say Rutherford only had a license with her at the time of the crash and the vehicle was not insured.

