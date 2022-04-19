100 tickets left for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are only 100 tickets left for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

That means only 100 chances remain for you to win a Dream Home worth more than $400,000 all while helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital find cures and save lives.

As an added incentive to push us across the finish line, there’s a new prize package in play.

A one-night stay at the Peabody Memphis, a diamond bracelet and a $1,000 gift card.

You can win that prize bundle, plus a dream home for just $100.

Only 100 tickets remain and they will not last long!

So don’t wait, we’re almost sold out.

Tickets are available online only at dreamhome.org to reserve your chance now.

