Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who caused a Grizzlies Basketball game to stop has bonded out of jail.

Yesterday, during the Grizzlies first game of the playoffs, 19-year-old Zoe Rosenberg threw political flyers over the basketball court, and the interruption stopped the game.

Rosenberg then placed a yellow chain around her neck and body, chaining herself to the basketball goal.

Security at the game escorted Rosenberg out and police then arrested her, charging her with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

According to the affidavit, she got onto the court by entering a restricted area.

