Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Someone affiliated with the Minnesota Timberwolves was robbed last night in downtown Memphis.

A spokesperson with the Timberwolves would not confirm who the victim of the crime was, but they did release this statement:

“We are aware of the incident. A report has been filed and Memphis PD will continue the investigation.”

It is unclear if this incident is connected to a robbery reported by MPD last night, where an individual was robbed at knifepoint downtown.

Action News 5 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on the investigation as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Stephen Robinson
Man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal
Emoni Bates announces plans to enter transfer portal
Family of Taquan Smith are considering legal action
Family of Taquan Smith are considering legal action

Latest News

DeSoto County officials to discuss opting-out of medical marijuana
DeSoto County officials to discuss opting-out of medical marijuana
Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate robbed last night
Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate robbed last night
Woman who interrupted Grizz game expected in court tomorrow
Woman who interrupted Grizz game expected in court tomorrow
Gradually clearing tonight and early Monday
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 4/17/22