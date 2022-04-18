Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Someone affiliated with the Minnesota Timberwolves was robbed last night in downtown Memphis.

A spokesperson with the Timberwolves would not confirm who the victim of the crime was, but they did release this statement:

“We are aware of the incident. A report has been filed and Memphis PD will continue the investigation.”

It is unclear if this incident is connected to a robbery reported by MPD last night, where an individual was robbed at knifepoint downtown.

Action News 5 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on the investigation as we learn more.

