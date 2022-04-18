Mississippi health departments administering second round of COVID-19 boosters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After close to two months of declining COVID-19 cases, some areas of the U.S. are once again seeing surges.

While experts aren’t sure how high cases will climb, the surge is not expected to reach the heights of the omicron surge.

Second COVID-19 booster shots are now available at county health departments in Mississippi. They’ll be distributing Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.

So, who’s eligible?

If it’s been at least four months since the first booster shot, all of the following are eligible:

People ages 50 and older who received any COVID-19 vaccine

People ages 12 and up with a weakened immune system

Children ages 12 to 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Adults 18 and older who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for their first and second dose.

As COVID-19 cases begin to increase in some areas of the country, experts warn it could drive up hospitalizations in multiple states, especially those with lower vaccination rates.

This includes Mid-South states like Mississippi which has 52% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times’s COVID-19 dashboard.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.