MSCS names new Deputy Chief of Security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two year veteran of Memphis Shelby County Schools and 29 year veteran of the Memphis Police Department is now in charge of the district’s safety and security. Greg Sanders is leaving his role as MSCS Director or Safety and is being promoted to Deputy Chief of Security.

The role was once named Executive Director of Security, but has been renamed.

This is a new set of eyes in the position that will oversee safety in more than 200 schools.

“It’s work we’ve already been doing,” Sanders said. “We operate in a lot of the same ways. Now, are we applying different strategies, absolutely. We’re expanding and reimagining how we do things and how we keep our children safe.”

In his former role, Sanders oversaw the safety office. In his new role he will integrate plans and policies for both safety and security for the entire district including overseeing 120 school resource officers.

MSCS said they won’t share details about their safety and security plans so the plans are not compromised.

However, following a shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School last year the district hired former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong to assess its current safety and security plan.

“We’re developing strategies to improve on everything we’re doing,” MSCS Chief of Security Carolyn Jackson said. “As a matter of fact we were in a meeting last night until 9:00 looking at the technology.”

While MSCS does not have incident data available for this year, district data shows incidents declining in previous school years.

The latest data from MSCS shows an 8 percent decrease in security incidents between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school year, though the 2020 school year was abbreviated due to COVID-19.

There was a ten percent decrease in incidents between the school years ending in 2017 and 2018.

“One of our main focuses is to minimize anything that occurs in our schools because you all know when a fight occurs that disrupts learning,” Jackson said.

MSCS is looking for student’s help in deterring safety issues at school. The district has an anonymous texting tip line set up to report safety or security issues.

That number is 274637. You can also submit them here.

