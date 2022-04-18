Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s official. Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza is coming back.

After months of rumors about the item’s potential return, Taco Bell has confirmed it will return to the menu in mid-May.

Mexican Pizza fans turned to the internet with petitions and performances to voice their dismay when Taco Bell pulled the item from the menu in 2020.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “…Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Singer Doja Cat, a longtime fan of the menu item and so-called “voice of the Taco Bell people,” was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend, when she dropped the mic with the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return May 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
One robbed at knifepoint downtown
One robbed at knifepoint downtown
Stephen Robinson
Man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks