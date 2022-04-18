TSA will not enforce masking in airports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge in Florida ruled Monday passengers no longer have to wear masks on public transportation.

According to a Biden Administration official, the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce mask mandates on public transportation.

The current mask mandate for planes, trains, buses, airports and transit hubs was set expire Monday, but last week the Biden Administration extended the mandate until May 3.

Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the mask mandate saying the CDC overstepped its authority.

The judge said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule making procedures.

Action News 5 asked passengers in Memphis how they feel about masks, there were people on both sides of the issue.

“I hate wearing a mask and like I said I’m from Florida, so let’s go Florida, let’s get rid of these masks,” said passenger Debbie Burger.

“I just got off a plane with like 191 people, so yeah I don’t know anyone on the plane so I gotta wear a mask,” said passenger Jalen Mitchell.

Passengers said things would be different if they were flying internationally.

“I might be more concerned then, but right now in the states I’m not really worried about it right now,” said Burger.

Baptist infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says transmission while on a plane is typically low.

“A plane strangely is one of the lower risk areas that you can be in just because of the very high air flow turnover on an airplane, so there’s never been a huge amount of transmission on an actual flight, but as you’re standing in line, around people, in a crowded circumstance waiting to board the plane that’s where a lot of the transmission has probably happened,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

