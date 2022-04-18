Just a few St. Jude Dream Home tickets still up for grabs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new prize to announce in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Only a few tickets remain to get in on this year’s campaign.

Here’s what you need to know.

Construction on the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, by Southern Serenity Homes, is almost complete in Rossville, Tennessee just outside of Shelby County.

And the deadline to win another round of amazing prizes in addition to this home is rapidly approaching.

If you reserve your tickets by June 3, you’ll also be eligible to win a one-night stay at the Peabody Memphis, a diamond bracelet and a $1,000 gift card.

All that, plus a dream home for just $1,000.

So don’t wait, we are almost sold out.

Go to dreamhome.org to reserve your chance now.

Your support goes to finding cures and saving lives at St. Jude.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

