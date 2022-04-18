Advertise with Us
Ja Morant finalist and coach Taylor Jenkins finalists for NBA Awards, Morant says teammate more deserving of award

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced Sunday their 2021-2022 finalists for awards.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was named finalist for “Coach of the Year”, along with Miami Coah Eric Spoelstra and Phoenix Suns’ Coach Monty Williams.

Morant is a finalist for the “Kia NBA Most Improved Player” along with Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant did post on Twitter Sunday that he thought his teammate Desmond Bane should have been a finalist instead of him.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

