Ja Morant finalist and coach Taylor Jenkins finalists for NBA Awards, Morant says teammate more deserving of award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced Sunday their 2021-2022 finalists for awards.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was named finalist for “Coach of the Year”, along with Miami Coah Eric Spoelstra and Phoenix Suns’ Coach Monty Williams.

Morant is a finalist for the “Kia NBA Most Improved Player” along with Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant did post on Twitter Sunday that he thought his teammate Desmond Bane should have been a finalist instead of him.

1. @jarenjacksonjr led the league in blocks, blocks per game, & blocks + steals, & not on the list for DPOY . 💐



2. @DBane0625 took a major leap this season & should be on the MIP list instead of me . 💐



3. Congrats coach, you deserve that award . 💐



🐻🐻🐻 https://t.co/FeOidTeFxe — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 17, 2022

