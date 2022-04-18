First Alert to potential patchy frost for some tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cool and rainy Easter weekend, temperatures will remain below to start this week.

Clouds will steadily clear throughout this morning, leading to more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

NORMAL HIGH: 74

NORMAL LOW: 53

It will be chilly tonight with temperatures falling into the mid/upper 30s across most of West Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas.

This will result in the potential for patchy frost. The National Weather Service in Memphis might a Frost Advisory later today.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees late tonight.



This will result in PATCHY FROST across portions of West Tennessee and northeast Arkansas.



These temperatures may harm sensitive vegetation that is left unprotected. https://t.co/5Zeo6Yt7Ff pic.twitter.com/6VvIkyk4kw — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) April 18, 2022

On Average, Memphis’ last Spring frost is March 29, so tonight’s potential frost would be late in the season.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left outdoors and/or uncovered.

Memphis Frost Data (WMC)

Temperatures will remain below average again on Tuesday, but will rebound by Wednesday with highs back to the 70s. Some showers will move across the Midsouth late Wednesday into early Thursday. It does not appear that this system will result in any severe thunderstorms.

The late week forecast looks warm and dry as temperatures will climb into the 80s area wide by Friday and Saturday.

7-Day forecast as of 6 AM Monday, April 18, 2022 (WMC)

