Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service
Zoe Rosenberg
Woman bonded out of jail after interrupting Grizzlies basketball game
One robbed at knifepoint downtown
One robbed at knifepoint downtown
Stephen Robinson
Man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
Police sirens
Timberwolves travel party member robbed in downtown Memphis

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
The Patriots' Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019.
No credible threat to Boston Marathon, police say
A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a protest.
Officer punches protestor at demonstration in Pennsylvania
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race is being held in the spring.
Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes