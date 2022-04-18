Clouds will gradually clear through afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will see a lot more sunshine this afternoon but temperatures will remain below average to start this week. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s for some overnight which could mean some patchy frost. By the end of the week temperatures will climb into the 80s. The pattern will stay dry today and tomorrow but a few showers will move across the Midsouth late Wednesday into early Thursday. It does not appear that this system will result in any severe thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with highs in the mid 60s and northerly winds at 10 -15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s and light north winds at 5-10 mph. Patchy Frost will be possible for some areas.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50 along with light northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday clouds will increase with a slight chance of rain with highs near 70, Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will be warm with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and warm Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night a few showers will be possible and a slight chance of rain on Sunday too. Sunday’s highs will top out in the upper 70s.

