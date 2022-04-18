Bill to give pay raises to Mississippi elected officials on governor’s desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - How would you like a $60,000 pay raise?

That’s what some elected officials in Mississippi could receive under a bill now sitting on Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk.

It would give statewide elected officials, including the governor, a big pay increase – courtesy of taxpayers.

Supporters say it’s about making the state more competitive.

Under House Bill 1426, the governor’s salary would increase from $122,000 to $160,000.

Mississippi’s attorney general would see a similar increase.

Other statewide elected officials like the auditor and insurance commissioner would receive an even bigger increase of $60,000.

The Mississippi State Personnel Board (MSPB) recommended the pay raises which would not take effect until 2024, after the state’s next election.

Kelly Hardwick, the executive director of the MSPB, says it will bring Mississippi more in line with what other states pay their elected officials.

“The last compensation increase was in 2003,” said Hardwick. “What you’re looking to do as a state government and as a taxpayer, is that you want the best and brightest out there. And one of the ways to do that is make sure your salaries are competitive.”

Hardwick said employees who work for the governor, attorney general and other agencies will also get a raise.

He says many of those employees are often approached by the private sector.

“Generally, you’d be going looking for another job. But here, what we were finding is there was a lot of unsolicited,” said Hardwick.

He says the salary increase will make the state more competitive in retaining its employees.

“What we’re looking to do is that put us in a circumstance to where we are getting the best and brightest statewide officials and all elected officials and that we’re offering the employees that are doing a lot of the work and the front of the work are getting paid and compensated in a way that’s not only competitive, but it’s consistent and it’s equitable,” said Hardwick.

The bill passed both chambers of the legislature by large margins.

State Rep. Dana Criswell of DeSoto County was one of the lawmakers who voted against the bill.

“I don’t think we should ever raise the pay of politicians,” said Criswell. “If a politician doesn’t like the pay, then they should not run for the job. So, I would never vote for or support raising the pay for any politician.”

The governor has until next Monday to sign the bill or veto it.

If he does nothing, it will become law without his signature.

“The governor is reviewing the legislation and will make a decision prior to the deadline,” said Shelby Wilcher, press secretary for Reeves.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.